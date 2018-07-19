Armenian FM delivers remarks at High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on July 18 delivered remarks at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) which has been convened under the auspices the UN Economic and Social Council, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

In his remarks FM Mnatsakanyan said the nationalization process of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Armenia is accompanied with an ambition reforms program initiated by the new Armenian government. He highlighted the close partnering ties and cooperation between the Armenian government and the UN Armenia team which mainly aim at promoting innovative initiatives. For the implementation of the SDGs the minister attached great importance to the role of vibrant and strong civil society that is an integral part of the Armenian society’s life.

In terms of the effective implementation of the UN’s Agenda 2030, the Armenian FM highlighted the importance of regional and sub-regional cooperation, stating that it can serve not only as a base for strengthening the mutually beneficial ties between the neighbor countries, but also as an important measure for forming trust.

In his speech the Armenian FM also touched upon Armenia’s first national voluntary report summing up the progress of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Agenda and goals and targets deriving from it which was held on the previous day on the sidelines of the Forum.

Introducing the changes following the recent velvet revolution in Armenia and the subsequent developments, the foreign minister said the new government is implementing a comprehensive agenda of reforms based on the broad mandate provided by the people aimed at strengthening the rule of law and justice in the country, fighting corruption and providing equal opportunities in social and economic fields.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan