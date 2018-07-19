Ethnic Armenian man killed in Georgia car crash
YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s emergency situations ministry was notified on July 18, at 21:28, that a car crash occurred in Georgia as a result of which Russian citizens of Armenian origin were affected, the ministry told Armenpress.
The emergency situations department of Georgia’s ministry of internal affairs informed that passenger Grisha Badalyan (born in 1949) has died on the spot, whereas driver Grigori Badalyan (born in 1982) has been hospitalized. Doctors say he is in serious condition.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
