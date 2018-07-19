Deputy justice minister holds meeting with EU delegation

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Deputy minister of justice of Armenia Vigen Kocharyan on July 18 received the delegation led by Vassilis Maragos, Head of Unit of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership of the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the deputy minister introduced the ministry’s approaches on deepening and increasing the efficiency of the cooperation with the EU in judicial field.

The sides also discussed a number of issues relating to the EU-funded projects.

A number of agreements were reached on the new cooperation programs.

