Turkey lifts state of emergency after two years

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Turkey has lifted the state of emergency on July 19 which was imposed two years ago after the failed military coup attempt, Anadolu reports.

The state of emergency has been extended for seven times.

The country’s leadership linked the necessity of the state of emergency with an imperative to fight against the Islamic State terrorist group, Gulenists and PKK.

Nevertheless, Turkey has used the state of emergency to silence opposition representatives and dissidents. In particular, 67 newspapers, 20 journals, 34 radio stations, 30 publishing houses and 32 TV channels were closed. Thousands of people have been arrested.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan