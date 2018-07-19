LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-07-18

LONDON, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.15% to $2065.00, copper price up by 0.01% to $6175.50, lead price down by 0.64% to $2184.00, nickel price down by 1.78% to $13555.00, tin price down by 1.12% to $19405.00, zinc price up by 0.88% to $2522.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $70000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.