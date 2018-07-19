LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-07-18
LONDON, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.15% to $2065.00, copper price up by 0.01% to $6175.50, lead price down by 0.64% to $2184.00, nickel price down by 1.78% to $13555.00, tin price down by 1.12% to $19405.00, zinc price up by 0.88% to $2522.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $70000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 09:48 Turkey lifts state of emergency after two years
- 09:43 European Stocks - 18-07-18
- 09:41 US stocks - 18-07-18
- 09:30 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-07-18
- 09:26 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 18-07-18
- 09:24 Oil Prices Up - 18-07-18
- 07.18-22:09 UK’s upper house of parliament approves Armenia-EU agreement
- 07.18-21:55 Any constructive contact initiated by the parties should serve for settlement of NK conflict, Russia says
- 07.18-21:03 Armenia’s Deputy PM holds meeting with Artsakh’s State Minister, Special Presidential Envoy
- 07.18-20:38 Russian troops used blank ammo in Armenian village exercise, says defense ministry
- 07.18-19:53 Russian military issues formal apology to Armenia over village incident
- 07.18-19:39 Prime Minister to address incident involving unauthorized military drills of Russian troops in Armenian village
- 07.18-18:55 President signs bills into law
- 07.18-18:17 Law enforcement agencies launch probe as former police chief and former governor start mutual accusations over bribery, extortion
- 07.18-18:12 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-07-18
- 07.18-18:09 Asian Stocks - 18-07-18
- 07.18-17:21 Prime Minister holds meeting with celebrated retired finswimmer Shavarsh Karapetyan
- 07.18-15:46 Russian pranksters again pretend to be Armenia’s PM calling this time EU’s Juncker and Mogherini
- 07.18-15:12 Trump expects “big results” after Helsinki summit with Russia’s Putin
- 07.18-14:51 Council of Europe’s CPT releases report on torture, impunity and corruption in Azerbaijan
- 07.18-14:02 Swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed judges held at Presidential Palace
- 07.18-13:23 CANDLE Synchrotron Research Institute plays important role for region
- 07.18-12:45 To become developing country by using latest technologies: Armenian President visits CANDLE Research Institute
- 07.18-12:14 Air temperature to increase by 5-7 degrees in Armenia
- 07.18-12:09 Minister plans to raise public control on North-South transportation project
- 07.18-12:01 President of Artsakh holds meeting with members of Volunteers Union
- 07.18-11:41 President Sarkissian, grandmaster Aronian and Armenian chess – Blogger Nas Daily releases another video on Armenia
- 07.18-10:30 Armenia’s first deputy PM participates in High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Goals in New York
- 07.18-10:25 Vahagn Harutyunyan relieved from position of deputy chairman of Investigative Committee
- 07.18-10:21 Narek Ghahramanyan appointed acting Mayor of Kapan
- 07.18-10:19 Major General Michael Arzumanyan relieved from position of deputy chief military inspector
- 07.18-10:17 New chairwoman of Civil Aviation Committee wants to make Armenia visible on world map
- 07.18-10:00 Chief of Administrative Service of PM’s staff resigns
- 07.18-09:59 Putin-Trump meeting in Helsinki not to influence Russia-China relations - expert
- 07.18-09:56 More than half of Americans disapprove Trump’s policy towards Russia – poll
07:57, 07.12.2018
Viewed 2752 times Armenian Prime Minister to have introductory meeting with US President Donald Trump in Brussels
15:40, 07.14.2018
Viewed 2119 times Ethnic Armenian blogger alarms about danger threatening his life after Azerbaijan visit
18:59, 07.12.2018
Viewed 2053 times Azerbaijan’s behavior questions Baku’s commitment to peace process: Armenian PM delivers remarks at NATO summit
11:14, 07.14.2018
Viewed 1980 times Israeli PM responds to letter of Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem
11:31, 07.13.2018
Viewed 1876 times Armenia delivers more than 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria