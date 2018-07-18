UK’s upper house of parliament approves Armenia-EU agreement

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The House of Lords (upper house of parliament) of the United Kingdom has approved the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Armenian Embassy in London tweeted.

“House of Lords has just approved the EU-Armenia CEPA, paving the way for the completion of ratification process,” the embassy said.

Earlier on July 11, the House of Commons (upper house of parliament) had approved the CEPA.

CEPA, signed in late 2017, in addition to the Armenian parliament, has been ratified by the parliaments of Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Bulgaria, as well as the lower house of the Romanian parliament.

