Any constructive contact initiated by the parties should serve for settlement of NK conflict, Russia says

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Moscow welcomes any constructive contact between the parties regarding the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a weekly press briefing, speaking about the Brussels meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers.

Zakharova emphasized that Russia doesn’t comment on bilateral meetings which take place without its participation, however taking into account the fact that Russia is also connected with this issue and is involved in the OSCE Minsk Group, Zakharova said: “Any constructive contact which the parties initiate must serve for the common goal and the settlement of the conflict. We welcome everything what the parties assess as a step aimed at the complete settlement or at least continuation of dialogue.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan