Armenia’s Deputy PM holds meeting with Artsakh’s State Minister, Special Presidential Envoy

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has held a meeting today with Artsakh’s State Minister Grigory Martirosyan and Artsakh’s Presidential Advisor and Special Presidential Envoy Arayik Harutyunyan.

The meeting focused on a number of issues relating to partnership between Armenia and Artsakh and prospects and opportunities for further expansion and deepening of bilateral cooperation, Grigoryan’s office said.

Armenia’s Deputy PM noted that a number of sectors exist where the cooperation has great potential, and only thourhg joint efforts serious achievements can be reached.

State Minister Grigory Martirosyan attached importance to the ongoing reforms in Armenia and assured that Artsakh too is implementing reforms in a number of sectors for the benefit of the welfare of the people of Artsakh.

The sides also exchanged ideas over opportunities for encouraging investments and exports in Artsakh and commercial trade turnover.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan