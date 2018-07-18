Russian troops used blank ammo in Armenian village exercise, says defense ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The military exercises conducted by servicemen of the 102nd Russian military base of Gyumri in the village of Panik in Shirak province were carried out with blank cartridges (ammunition), Armenia’s defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The military exercises were conducted with blank ammunition, not live-fire ammunition,” he said.

The drills caused significant media attention as locals contacted police because of the sound of gunfire and explosions. PM Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson has said that he is looking into the case.

The defense minister of Armenia has also met with the command of the Russian base over the incident.

The Russian military has formally apologized to the Armenian side over the incident.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan