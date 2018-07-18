President signs bills into law
YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has signed a number of bills into law which were earlier adopted by the parliament.
The bills include the amendment of the military service law, amending the correctional code and civil proceedings code, the bill on granting amnesty for a number of administrative violations etc.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 19:39 Prime Minister to address incident involving unauthorized military drills of Russian troops in Armenian village
- 18:55 President signs bills into law
- 18:17 Law enforcement agencies launch probe as former police chief and former governor start mutual accusations over bribery, extortion
- 18:12 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-07-18
- 18:09 Asian Stocks - 18-07-18
- 17:21 Prime Minister holds meeting with celebrated retired finswimmer Shavarsh Karapetyan
- 15:46 Russian pranksters again pretend to be Armenia’s PM calling this time EU’s Juncker and Mogherini
- 15:12 Trump expects “big results” after Helsinki summit with Russia’s Putin
- 14:51 Council of Europe’s CPT releases report on torture, impunity and corruption in Azerbaijan
- 14:02 Swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed judges held at Presidential Palace
- 13:23 CANDLE Synchrotron Research Institute plays important role for region
- 12:45 To become developing country by using latest technologies: Armenian President visits CANDLE Research Institute
- 12:14 Air temperature to increase by 5-7 degrees in Armenia
- 12:09 Minister plans to raise public control on North-South transportation project
- 12:01 President of Artsakh holds meeting with members of Volunteers Union
- 11:41 President Sarkissian, grandmaster Aronian and Armenian chess – Blogger Nas Daily releases another video on Armenia
- 10:30 Armenia’s first deputy PM participates in High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Goals in New York
- 10:25 Vahagn Harutyunyan relieved from position of deputy chairman of Investigative Committee
- 10:21 Narek Ghahramanyan appointed acting Mayor of Kapan
- 10:19 Major General Michael Arzumanyan relieved from position of deputy chief military inspector
- 10:17 New chairwoman of Civil Aviation Committee wants to make Armenia visible on world map
- 10:00 Chief of Administrative Service of PM’s staff resigns
- 09:59 Putin-Trump meeting in Helsinki not to influence Russia-China relations - expert
- 09:56 More than half of Americans disapprove Trump’s policy towards Russia – poll
- 09:03 European Stocks - 17-07-18
- 08:56 US stocks - 17-07-18
- 08:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-07-18
- 08:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 17-07-18
- 08:52 Oil Prices Down - 17-07-18
- 07.17-20:16 PM chairs consultation on development of energy system
- 07.17-20:06 Artsakh dismisses Azerbaijani report on non-combat explosion in military base
- 07.17-19:50 President attends inauguration of Aram Manukyan statue
- 07.17-19:30 “Greatest apostle of modern history” – PM hails statesman Aram Manukyan as officials inaugurate Yerevan statue
- 07.17-19:05 Man claims ex-tax chief illegally caused $64 million in damages for gas business
- 07.17-18:03 President Sarkissian holds meeting with scientists, vows support
07:57, 07.12.2018
Viewed 2664 times Armenian Prime Minister to have introductory meeting with US President Donald Trump in Brussels
15:40, 07.14.2018
Viewed 2033 times Ethnic Armenian blogger alarms about danger threatening his life after Azerbaijan visit
18:59, 07.12.2018
Viewed 1972 times Azerbaijan’s behavior questions Baku’s commitment to peace process: Armenian PM delivers remarks at NATO summit
11:14, 07.14.2018
Viewed 1897 times Israeli PM responds to letter of Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem
11:31, 07.13.2018
Viewed 1797 times Armenia delivers more than 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria