President signs bills into law


YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has signed a number of bills into law which were earlier adopted by the parliament.

The bills include the amendment of the military service law, amending the correctional code and civil proceedings code, the bill on granting amnesty for a number of administrative violations etc.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




