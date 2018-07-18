Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-07-18

YEREVAN, 18 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 480.30 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.98 drams to 558.49 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 7.62 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 10.66 drams to 626.02 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 130.96 drams to 19036.9 drams. Silver price down by 0.65 drams to 243.52 drams. Platinum price down by 17.30 drams to 12739.65 drams.