Russian pranksters again pretend to be Armenia’s PM calling this time EU’s Juncker and Mogherini

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus (Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov), this time called European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker pretending to be Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, discussing with him the international situation, as well as inviting the EU official to Yerevan to taste barbecue.

The pranksters also called EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the Russian news agency, the telephone conversation has been made shortly after Nikol Pashinyan’s election as Armenia’s PM. RIA Novosti has the recordings of the phone talk.

During the phone talk with Jean-Claude Juncker, the pranksters expressed their complaint over the pressure by the US, and in response to this, the European Commission President stated that they have to “again and again explain Mr. Trump what is the world order”. “He doesn’t understand what is happening. We should be convinced that he will start to better understand the ongoing developments in Armenia. OK. Good luck”, Juncker said.

The pranksters invited him to Yerevan, offering to make barbecue in the square and hold a “unique rally”.

“Sounds good. I will visit next year. This year it’s already impossible, but we will find respective time and opportunities for the next year”, Juncker said.

During the phone talk with the pranksters, Federica Mogherini said the new leadership of Armenia must have good relations with all partners. “We should act cautiously. Armenia is the country that has a right to choose”, she said.

Earlier the Russian pranksters called UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger in the name of Armenian PM.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan