Swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed judges held at Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The swearing-in ceremony of judge of first instance court of general jurisdiction of Lori province Aram Mkrtchyan, judge of first instance court of general jurisdiction of Gegharkunik province Armida Voskanyan and judge of first instance court of general jurisdiction of Shirak province Ivan Baghmanyan was held at the Armenian Presidential Palace on July 18.

The ceremony was attended by President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated the newly-appointed judges and wished them success in their responsible work.

