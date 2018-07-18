YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia should become a developing country with the latest technologies in the future, President Armen Sarkissian said after the tour in the CANDLE Synchrotron Research Institute, outlining several steps for country’s technological development, the first one of which is the education system, Armenpress reports.

“The technology creators, users, distributors and sellers are people who must have professional skills. Therefore, our education system is very important for this”, the President said.

According to him, the second important component is the fundamental science. “Our advantage should be that our programmer is highly-qualified mathematician, physicist, chemist, scientist programmer, in other words, we must have scientist programmer, high-level creative specialists, otherwise you cannot create specialists who will bring a new quality”, Armen Sarkissian said.

He stated that many scientific structures have lost their importance, some laboratories even do not exist, but this Institute which was created in 2000 is quite impressive. “I happy for being here, we managed to create such an institute in Armenia that has the best international level. The vivid evidence of this is that Hamburg’s DESY (German Electron Synchrotron) is the Institute’s partner. It’s a great international institute which is not cooperating with non-valuable institutes”, the President said.

The Science Committee of the ministry of education and science together with CANDLE Synchrotron Research Institute is organizing an open day for the citizens of Armenia, foreign guests and the mass media representatives at CANDLE Institute. For the first time the research laboratories of radiophysics, laser technologies, magnetic measurements, ultrahigh vacuum technologies, diffusion welding and soldering, advanced materials and microdevices, experimental biology will be open for a large audience. The guests will be presented the AREAL electron accelerator which gives new opportunities to carry out advanced researches in the fields of physics, biology, medicine, materials science, chemistry and other scientific fields.

Photos by Gevorg Perkuperkyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan