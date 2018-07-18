Minister plans to raise public control on North-South transportation project

ASHNAK, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Ashot Hakobyan, minister of transport, communication and information technologies, got acquainted with the construction works of the North-South transportation corridor in Ashtarak-Talin section, reports Armenpress.

At the meeting with a group of officials, reporters and representatives of interested NGOs, the minister said this visit aims at opening new page for the implementation of this investment program.

“We plan to make the project more transparent and to strengthen the public control on it. We are ready to invest our whole potential to increase the effectiveness of this project”, the minister said.

Commenting on the concerns over the project that many abuses were made for years, the minister said he doesn’t want to state whether embezzlements were made or not as it is not within his powers, the law enforcement agencies are dealing with that. “I can only state that I will do everything to rule out such violations”, he added.

The minister informed that he is going to create a public platform which will involve NGO representatives who will have a chance to participate in the functions being carried out by the ministry on the sidelines of the project, the tenders, inspections and etc.

