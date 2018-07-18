Armenia’s first deputy PM participates in High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Goals in New York

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. First deputy prime minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in New York on a working visit, visited the UN headquarters where he participated in the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Goals, the government told Armenpress.

The first deputy PM introduced Armenia’s national voluntary report on the sidelines of the Forum on July 17. In particular, he presented the recent political changes in Armenia, reaffirmed Armenia’s commitments to reach the sustainable development goals which are reflected in the report. During the Q&A session, representatives of Greece, Belarus, Lebanon, Azerbaijan and civil society addressed questions to Ararat Mirzoyan.

On the sidelines of his working visit, first deputy PM Mirzoyan met with founder and chairman of the COAF Garo Armen. During the meeting they discussed the new cooperation opportunities after the revolution. They also touched upon the activity of the smart center constructed recently in Armenia’s Lori province by the efforts of the Fund, stating that it greatly contributes to discovering the potential of Armenian kids of rural communities. The first deputy PM toured the Fund headquarters and got acquainted with the staff.

