Putin-Trump meeting in Helsinki not to influence Russia-China relations - expert

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Helsinki will not significantly influence China-Russia relations, China’s Global Times newspaper wrote on Wednesday, citing Chinese experts, TASS reports.

“It is necessary for Putin and Trump to talk about China, because China is important. But it does not mean that Russia and the US are seeking ways to confront China”, professor at the China Foreign Affairs University's Institute of International Relations in Beijing Li Haidong said, as cited by the Global Times.

According to the expert, the US President “is confident in simultaneously befriending China and Russia, although it is different from the traditional and ruling ideology supported by the US establishment elites and media”, the newspaper wrote.

“For Putin and Russia, China is still a more active and effective partner”, Li Haidong said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan