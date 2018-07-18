LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-07-18
LONDON, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2062.00, copper price stood at $6175.00, lead price stood at $2198.00, nickel price stood at $13800.00, tin price stood at $19625.00, zinc price stood at $2500.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.71% to $70000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 08:56 US stocks - 17-07-18
- 08:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-07-18
- 08:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 17-07-18
- 08:52 Oil Prices Down - 17-07-18
- 07.17-20:16 PM chairs consultation on development of energy system
- 07.17-20:06 Artsakh dismisses Azerbaijani report on non-combat explosion in military base
- 07.17-19:50 President attends inauguration of Aram Manukyan statue
- 07.17-19:30 “Greatest apostle of modern history” – PM hails statesman Aram Manukyan as officials inaugurate Yerevan statue
- 07.17-19:05 Man claims ex-tax chief illegally caused $64 million in damages for gas business
- 07.17-18:03 President Sarkissian holds meeting with scientists, vows support
- 07.17-18:01 Armenian defense minister, Chinese ambassador discuss development of cooperation
- 07.17-17:41 Catholicos defrocks protester-priest
- 07.17-17:39 Asian Stocks - 17-07-18
- 07.17-17:32 Minister Minasyan, Lebanese Ambassador talk about tourism development potential
- 07.17-17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-07-18
- 07.17-16:17 Mesrop Arakelyan appointed advisor to PM
- 07.17-16:12 Hakob Avagyan appointed deputy minister of economic development and investments
- 07.17-15:37 Sanitek asks citizens’ forgiveness for improper waste disposal
- 07.17-14:30 Football Federation of Armenia denies media reports on FFA President’s resignation
- 07.17-14:20 Criminal case launched over kidnapping and assault case involving ex-President’s wanted nephew Narek Sargsyan
- 07.17-14:12 PM Nikol Pashinyan, First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan discuss foreign policy and Artsakh conflict
- 07.17-13:31 ‘This is The Land of Free Water’ – famous blogger Nas Daily releases video on Armenia
- 07.17-12:51 Speaker Babloyan highly values Egypt’s balanced position on issues vital for Armenia
- 07.17-12:07 Right to submit request for pardon belongs only to convicted person – justice ministry
- 07.17-11:45 Anyone involved in illegal processes should be punished by law – healthcare minister
- 07.17-11:14 Foreigners embezzle money in Armenia’s provinces
- 07.17-10:45 President Sarkissian signs laws adopted by Parliament
- 07.17-10:21 Defense minister’s son to conduct military service in Artsakh
- 07.17-10:12 Trump agrees with Russia’s Putin that low level of relations is ‘a shame’
- 07.17-10:00 #CultTalk: Arsinée Khanjian to shoot a film on Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem
- 07.17-09:52 European Stocks - 16-07-18
- 07.17-09:50 US stocks - 16-07-18
- 07.17-09:44 Judges’ activeness proves their independence becomes reality – President of Supreme Judicial Council
- 07.17-09:34 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-07-18
- 07.17-09:34 First deputy PM’s spokesperson to resign
07:57, 07.12.2018
Viewed 2580 times Armenian Prime Minister to have introductory meeting with US President Donald Trump in Brussels
15:40, 07.14.2018
Viewed 1946 times Ethnic Armenian blogger alarms about danger threatening his life after Azerbaijan visit
18:59, 07.12.2018
Viewed 1896 times Azerbaijan’s behavior questions Baku’s commitment to peace process: Armenian PM delivers remarks at NATO summit
11:14, 07.14.2018
Viewed 1809 times Israeli PM responds to letter of Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem
11:31, 07.13.2018
Viewed 1725 times Armenia delivers more than 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria