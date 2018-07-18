LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-07-18

LONDON, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2062.00, copper price stood at $6175.00, lead price stood at $2198.00, nickel price stood at $13800.00, tin price stood at $19625.00, zinc price stood at $2500.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.71% to $70000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.