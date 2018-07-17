Armenian defense minister, Chinese ambassador discuss development of cooperation

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan held a meeting on July 17 with Chinese Ambassador Tian Erlong.

The minister and the ambassador noted the high level of cooperation between Armenia and China in almost all sectors, including in the defense sector. Both sides attached importance to the complete realization of existing potential for the development of cooperation.

The sides exchanged ideas over regional and international security matters.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan