Minister Minasyan, Lebanese Ambassador talk about tourism development potential

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lebanon to Armenia Maya Dagher on July 17, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the commercial relations between Armenia and Lebanon were discussed.

Minister Minasyan said the trade-economic indicators recorded a significant growth, however, the economic ties still yield the political, cultural relations of the two countries and there is a great potential to reach them to high level. Minister introduced the process of ongoing economic reforms in Armenia, touched upon issues on improving investment and business environment, highlighted the advantages of considering Armenia as a platform to enter the EAEU and EU markets.

In her turn the Ambassador stated that the Lebanese businessmen are interested in investing in Armenia, touched upon the economic advantages.

An agreement was reached to meet with the Lebanese businessmen to discuss these issues. The minister attached importance to the mutual visits of businessmen of the two countries which will contribute to establishing new business ties. The officials also mentioned the great potential existing for development of tourism.

At the end of the meeting the sides once again reaffirmed readiness to deepen the cooperation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan