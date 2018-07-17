Sanitek asks citizens’ forgiveness for improper waste disposal

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Sanitek Co. Ltd. informs that in recent days technical failures have been registered in the garbage collection activities as a result of which the waste disposal has not been properly carried out in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

The company asks forgiveness from the citizens and guests for this inconvenience.

“At the moment works are being carried out for development of anti-crisis plan, as well as returning the waste disposal activities to its normal course. The company representatives are trying to solve the issue as soon as possible”, the company said in a statement.

The company added that it will hold a press conference soon to present clarifications over the current situation.

