Football Federation of Armenia denies media reports on FFA President’s resignation

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The media reports about the resignation of President of the Football Federation of Armenia Ruben Hayrapetyan have nothing to do with the reality, FFA spokesperson Tigran Israyelyan told Armenpress.

He said on July 17 the regular session of the FFA executive committee was held in the football academy.

“It was a regular session during which agenda issues were discussed. Ruben Hayrapetyan also attended the session”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan