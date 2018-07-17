Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Football Federation of Armenia denies media reports on FFA President’s resignation


YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The media reports about the resignation of President of the Football Federation of Armenia Ruben Hayrapetyan have nothing to do with the reality, FFA spokesperson Tigran Israyelyan told Armenpress.

He said on July 17 the regular session of the FFA executive committee was held in the football academy.

“It was a regular session during which agenda issues were discussed. Ruben Hayrapetyan also attended the session”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration