Criminal case launched over kidnapping and assault case involving ex-President’s wanted nephew Narek Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. A criminal case has been launched over the kidnapping and assault case involving Narek Sargsyan, wanted nephew of former President Serzh Sargsyan, reports Armenpress.

A citizen reported to the Police that he was kidnapped last year in Yerevan and beaten because of his business plans. The man planned to open a nightclub.

Police say Narek Sargsyan’s bodyguard invited the man to a meeting in August of 2017. The victim was kidnapped from downtown Yerevan by several men and taken to the basement of Narek Sargsyan’s residence.

The man was beaten, threatened at gunpoint and tortured with a lighter. He was then relocated to another facility, and again beaten.

Only when assuring that he won’t undertake any business activities concerning nightclubs was the man released.

The investigation has been instructed to the National Security Service’s investigation department.

Narek Sargsyan was previously declared wanted as National Security Service agents discovered large amounts of cash, jewelry and stolen valuable paintings. Sargsyan is believed to have deceived a relative of prominent painter Martiros Saryan and stolen 14 paintings of the artist worth 280,000 dollars. Artem Poghosyan, Narek’s chief bodyguard, has been arrested amid the ongoing investigation.

