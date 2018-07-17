PM Nikol Pashinyan, First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan discuss foreign policy and Artsakh conflict

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan was held at the official residence on July 16, the Armenian government said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“The First President expressed his views on the ways to overcome several challenges facing Armenia. Issues relating to the foreign policy and the Artsakh conflict were discussed. The meeting was held by the initiative of Levon Ter-Petrosyan”, the government’s statement said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan