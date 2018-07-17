Right to submit request for pardon belongs only to convicted person – justice ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s justice ministry issued a statement according to which the right to request pardon belongs only to the convicted person.

Armenpress presents the statement:

In the recent period the justice ministry receives letters with the request to pardon which are submitted by the relatives of the convicted persons and other people. Based on this, we announce that according to the Article 4th Part 1 of the Law on Pardon, the right to request pardon belongs to the convicted person after the verdict legally enters into force. The Part 2 of the same Article states that other persons can submit petitions for pardon.

In other words, in order to start the process for pardon, first of all the convicted person should submit the request for pardon, and then the petitions for pardon presented by other people are attached to the request and are being discussed jointly. We inform that in case of absence of the request for pardon the petitions for pardon are subject to return”.

