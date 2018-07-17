Anyone involved in illegal processes should be punished by law – healthcare minister

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Anyone, be a physician or other specialist, who is involved in illegal processes, should be punished by the full strictness of law, Armenia’s healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan told reporters, commenting on the corruption discoveries of the National Security Service, which involve officials, doctors and military officials, Armenpress reports.

“I know that and hope the doctors, involved in illegal processes, will learn lessons from this. Previously as well a similar case has been discovered, but what irritates me is that even after these changes when there is a decisive fight against corruption, there are still people, doctors who engage in these processes. This is very surprising. I call on all medical workers not to engage in such processes, otherwise that action will be punished by the whole strictness of law”, the minister said.

In response to the question that in addition to the call, what concrete steps the minister will take to rule out such cases, Arsen Torosyan said taking bribe is ruled out by the Criminal Code, there is no need to take a concrete action, their actions are directed for maintaining objectivity.

“If there is a suspicion of some illness among the recruit, if there is a need for double examination, in other words, he should pass through several stages, our task is to ensure objectivity at all stages”, he said, adding that if the law is violated, it should be discovered and the guilty should be punished.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan