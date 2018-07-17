Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Foreigners embezzle money in Armenia’s provinces


YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Police were notified on July 16 that foreign men have exchanged currency in one of the banks of Armenia’s Masis town, and then one of them secretly embezzled 1300 Euros, the Police told Armenpress.

On the same day the Police’s Sevan department was notified that foreigners have entered the gas station with the pretext of exchanging currency, distracted the employee’s attention and stole money from the cash register.

The Police officers have revealed the foreigners’ location as a result of joint operations. Hours later two foreigners have been detained to the Police department.

The Police take actions to find the third person.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




