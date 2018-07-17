President Sarkissian signs laws adopted by Parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The laws concern ratifying the protocol on making change in 2014, May 29 agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union and the Memorandum of Understanding between Armenia and the European Commission on Armenia’s participation in the EU’s Creative Europe project.

