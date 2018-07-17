Trump agrees with Russia’s Putin that low level of relations is ‘a shame’

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin’s remark that the current low level of relations between the two countries is a shame, as he himself said in an interview with Fox News, TASS reports.

“One of the early things he [Putin] said when we started was, ‘It's really a shame, because we could do so much good’”, Trump noted. He added that "they drove a phony wedge, it's a phony witch hunt”, referring to the investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election, headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump and the key members of his team have been repeatedly rejecting all the accusations concerning collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Moscow has also been refuting these allegations.

