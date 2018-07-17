LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-07-18

LONDON, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.24% to $2062.00, copper price down by 0.27% to $6175.00, lead price up by 1.81% to $2198.00, nickel price down by 2.65% to $13800.00, tin price up by 0.77% to $19625.00, zinc price down by 2.87% to $2500.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.