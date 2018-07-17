Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

First deputy PM’s spokesperson to resign


YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Karpis Pashoyan, spokesperson of first deputy prime minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, announced his plan to resign, reports Armenpress.

“I have decided to resign and tomorrow [July 17] my resignation letter will be on the table of first deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan. I will continue to unconditionally assist Mirzoyan and his team”, Pashoyan said on Facebook.

