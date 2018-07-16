National security agents bust corruption scheme involving military deferment services on fake paperwork

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia (NSS) says it has uncovered a corruption scheme involving a group of citizens, government officials and doctors, as well as staff of military commissariats.

The NSS said the suspects have faked official documents for more than 40 citizens to be granted military deferment for the 2018 summer conscription. A doctor identified as Aramayis Samosyan is said to have had a key role in the scheme.

A former serviceman of the central recruitment station of the defense ministry is suspected in organizing the scheme by conspiring with a group of people and demanding 14,000 dollar bribes from would-be-conscripts in order to fake medical papers for them and eventually be granted deferment. Both present and former staff of military commissariats, doctors and personnel of various facilities have cooperated with the former servicemen, identified as Kolya Kosakyan. The collaborators of the scheme received parts from the bribes, NSS said.

The NSS conducted searches and interrogations and confiscated cash, medical papers and other documents.

The NSS said that Kosakyan has also conspired with the military commissar of Gegharkunik Province Garik Arakelyan to grant a man deferment from service for a 11,000 dollar bribe. Arakelyan had taken the bribe, began the process, but failed to complete it because NSS agents apprehended him.

Three people are charged amid the ongoing investigation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan