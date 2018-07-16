Defense minister visits military rehab facility of Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan visited the military rehabilitation center today and met with servicemen who are undergoing treatment in the facility, the ministry said.

Rector of the Yerevan State Medical University Armen Muradyan and director of the facility, the Fatherland Defender Rehabilitation Center, Haykuhi Minasyan accompanied the minister and briefed on the ongoing programs.

Muradyan said that in addition to rehabilitations services, the facility deals with social integration of disabled servicemen, education and employment issues.

Tonoyan talked with the patients and expressed gratitude for their service, wishing speedy recovery.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan