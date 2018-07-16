Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-07-18

YEREVAN, 16 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.37 drams to 480.80 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.89 drams to 562.73 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.73 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.81 drams to 637.73 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 79.75 drams to 19194.29 drams. Silver price down by 0.65 drams to 244.39 drams. Platinum price down by 118.18 drams to 12845.66 drams.