No Armenians injured in Georgia coal mine accident

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. There are no Armenians among the victims of the coal mine accident in Georgia, Harutyun Hayrapetyan – head of the PR and information department at the Armenian Embassy in Georgia, told Armenpress.

Earlier Reuters reported four miners were killed and six injured on July 16 when the roof of a coal mine in western Georgia collapsed, the country’s interior ministry said.

The accident occurred at the Mindeli mine in Tkibuli, 200 kilometres (124 miles) west of the capital, Tbilisi.

It added that the accident had been caused by a pressure bump - an explosion caused by thermal pressure. Four men were transferred to a hospital.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan