Putin proposes Trump to discuss Russia-US ties and global issues

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is happy for the meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump and plans to discuss the Russia-US ties and global issues with him, TASS reports.

“We continue constant contacts: we held a telephone conversation and met for several times on the sidelines of different international events. But, of course, time has come to thoroughly talk about our bilateral relations and various painful global affairs”, the Russian leader said at the meeting with Trump in Helsinki.

Vladimir Putin has arrived in Helsinki on July 16, where his first full-fledged meeting with US President Donald Trump has launched.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan