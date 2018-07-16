We have set a task to ensure medical insurance of needy citizens, says PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Consultation was held in the Armenian government led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during which issues on addressing and increasing the effectiveness of services provided in the healthcare field were discussed, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Our today’s discussion is dedicated to the funding issues of the healthcare sector. One of our main tasks is the increase of efficiency of expenditures provided to the healthcare field, and the next one is a strategic issue, relating to solving issues on passing to the healthcare insurance system so that in practice the state will not have to intervene in individual cases. Of course, it’s understandable that this will cause additional expenditures for the state, our task is to ensure the funding of these expenditures. This is our political task and duty”, the PM said, adding that the government’s task is to understand the solution ways of the issue and find concrete solutions. “At least in the first stag we have set a task to ensure the medical insurance of citizens in need so that they will have an access to the complete or some logical packages of that medical care”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan touched upon the services provided by the state, the existing problems and their solution ways, medical care financing mechanisms.

Thereafter, the consultation participants exchanged views on the funding mechanisms of the healthcare field, clarification of sources, solving healthcare issues of socially needy citizens. The PM tasked the heads of interested agencies to more thoroughly discuss the presented proposals and introduce him on the results.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan