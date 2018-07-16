Putin arrives in Helsinki for meeting with Trump

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Helsinki, where his first full-fledged meeting with US President Donald Trump will be held on July 16, TASS reports.

Putin and Trump are expected to arrive in the presidential palace in downtown Helsinki, come out for a photo-op and, after that, begin one-on-one talks in the presence of the interpreters. According to the organizers, this part of the summit is to last about an hour and a half.

However, the Kremlin earlier said that there are no time limits, that is, it will depend on the two presidents how long the conversation will last.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan