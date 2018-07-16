Amnesty is the political will of authorities and society, says justice minister

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s justice minister Artak Zeynalyan says amnesty is not a right, but a privilege, reports Armenpress.

During the meeting with reporters on July 16, commenting on the fact that a group of prisoners of announced that they will start a hunger strike in case of not receiving an amnesty, the justice minister said amnesty is the political will of the authorities and the society.

“Whether the Armenian people, the victims of the crime are ready to forgive those who violated their rights? This is the problem which cannot be solved via hunger strike”, he said.

Recently a group of prisoners of Armavir correctional facility applied to the Public Radio of Armenia, stating that they will launch a hunger strike in case of not receiving an amnesty before July 18.

