Kotayk Beer Factory plant head charged over Burger King explosion

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The large-scale investigative operations have revealed the cause of the explosion in Yerevan’s Burger King restaurant, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

Kotayk Beer Factory’s refrigerating-compressor plant head has been charged for providing services that do not meet safety standards.

At 20:44, April 2, emergency services were notified that an explosion took place in the Burger King fast food restaurant in Northern Avenue, Yerevan.

Multiple emergency personnel and first responders were dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the blast was a faulty CO2 20kg cylinder, which was located in the kitchen of the burger shop.

9 people were hospitalized with various degree injuries.

