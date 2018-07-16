President of Artsakh attends opening ceremony of new community center in Krasni village

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on July 16 attended the opening ceremony of the newly built community center in the Krasni village of the Askeran region, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund for the implementation of the project.

Bako Sahakyan considered symbolic that the community center bears the name of philanthropist Hakob Baghdasaryan, who always supported Artsakh, took part in the development of the country. The President greeted the philanthropist's widow and children.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Artsakh’s Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghoulyan and other officials, representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora attended the event.

Edited and translated by AnetaHarutyunyan