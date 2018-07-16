Yerevan City Council fails to elect Mayor due to absence of quorum at extraordinary session

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session of the Yerevan City Council was cancelled due to absence of quorum, Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan said, reports Armenpress.

“If there is no quorum, the session chair announces 30-minute break, and if after that again there is no quorum, the session is being cancelled. As of now there is no quorum for the session. Therefore, the session is considered cancelled”, Kamo Areyan said. Thus, the snap election of the Yerevan Mayor didn’t take place.

On July 15 the RPA faction of the City Council announced that they will not nominate a candidate for the Yerevan Mayor and will not take part in the July 16 session.

On July 14 the Yelk faction of the Council also announced that they will not participate in the July 16 session.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan