Armenian President watched FIFA World Cup final match
YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the closing ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, then watched the final France-Croatia match at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
France won the World Cup beating Croatia 4-2 in the final.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
