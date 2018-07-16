Armenia’s MFA is in contact with ICRC for safe return of citizen Karen Ghazaryan from Azerbaijani captivity

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. During today’s press briefing Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan said the ministry is in contact with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) for the safe return of the Armenian captive who appeared in the Azerbaijani territory recently, reports Armenpress.

The MFA spokesman reaffirmed the information according to which 34-year-old Karen Ghazaryan faces mental problems, therefore he has not served in the Armenian Armed Forces. “The foreign ministry keeps contact with the Red Cross. Works are also being carried out in other directions so that our citizen will return to Armenia as quickly as possible”, Tigran Balayan said.

In response to the question that the Azerbaijani side tries to present the Armenian captive who faces healthcare problems as a saboteur, Balayan said this is an ordinary practice in the Azerbaijani side.

The Armenian captive Karen Ghazaryan, born in 1984, is a resident of Berdavan village of Tavush province.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan