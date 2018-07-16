No quorum in extraordinary session of Yerevan City Council: 30-minute break announced

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. No quorum has been ensured in the extraordinary session of the Yerevan City Council on July 16, reports Armenpress.

Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan said the session is attended by 5 members of the City Council, but the session requires presence of more than half of the number of the members.

30-minute break was announced.

On July 15 the RPA faction of the City Council announced that they will not nominate a candidate for the Yerevan Mayor and will not take part in the July 16 session.

On July 14 the Yelk faction of the Council also announced that they will not participate in the July 16 session.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan