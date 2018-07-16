US relations with Russia have never been worse thanks to ‘US foolishness’, says President Trump

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Relations between Washington and Moscow have never been worse because of "US foolishness”, US President Donald Trump said on Twitter, TASS reports.

“Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of US foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!”, Trump said. “President Obama thought that Crooked Hillary was going to win the election, so when he was informed by the FBI about Russian Meddling, he said it couldn’t happen, was no big deal, & did NOTHING about it. When I won it became a big deal and the Rigged Witch Hunt headed by Strzok!”.

On July 16, the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will hold talks in Finland’s capital of Helsinki. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 13:00 local time (10:00 GMT). The two presidents are particularly expected to discuss the Syrian conflict and the situation in Ukraine.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan