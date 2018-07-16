ICRC holds dialogue with all relevant authorities in connection with appearance of Armenian citizen in Azerbaijani territory

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) holds dialogue with all relevant authorities in connection with the appearance of Karen Ghazaryan, a resident of bordering Berdavan village of Armenia’s Tavush province, in the Azerbaijani territory, ICRC spokesperson Gohar Ter-Hakobyan told Armenpress.

“Usually we visit that person, assess the conditions of the place, his healthcare condition and share the information we have with the relevant authorities involved. At the moment the works are in process”, she said.

Earlier Ashot Aharonyan, head of the PR and Information department of the Armenia Police, said on Facebook that the Azerbaijani media reports, according to which the Azerbaijani side prevented a sabotage infiltration attempt by the Armenian side in the Qazax region and captured “Armenian spy” Karen Ghazaryan, born in 1984, have nothing to do with the reality.

“Karen Ghazaryan is a resident of the bordering Berdavan village of Armenia’s Tavush province, he has no link with the military service, faces healthcare problems and is registered in the respective medical center since 2013. The details of his appearance in the Azerbaijani territory are being clarified”, Aharonyan said.

