Leaders of 14 countries to attend 2018 FIFA World Cup final

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Leaders of 14 countries are expected to attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Moscow, RIA Novosti reports.

“The Presidents of Abkhazia, Armenia, France, Croatia, Belarus, Hungary, Sudan, Gabon, Moldova, Palestine and South Ossetia, as well as the Emir of Qatar, the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe are expected to attend”, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the closing ceremony of the World Cup final and will watch the final France-Croatia match.

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian today departed for Moscow. The President will attend the gala-concert featuring global opera stars dedicated to the conclusion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. On Sunday, July 15, the Armenian President will attend the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup and later watch the final match at the Luzhniki stadium.

