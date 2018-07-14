Henry Morgenthau III, grandson of Ambassador Morgenthau, dies aged 101

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Henry Morgenthau III, grandson of US Ambassador to the Ottoman Empire Henry Morgenthau, has passed away at the age of 101.

Author and television producer Henry Morgenthau III was always fighting for the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, in particular, by the United States, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute told Armenpress. He heard about the details of the history of the Armenian Genocide from an eyewitness, his grandfather.

In his interviews and remarks Henry Morgenthau III has consistently told about the information he has received from his grandfather’s memories. “My grandfather often said the attempts to save the life of Armenians during the Genocide and the creation of the Middle East Relief Committee were the maximum of his achievements”.

Henry Morgenthau III visited Armenia in 1999, the Armenian Genocide Memorial where he paid a tribute to the memory of the victims.

