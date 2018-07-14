Azerbaijan’s defense ministry strengthens security of military units due to tense situation in Ganja

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s defense minister Zakir Hasanov tasked to strengthen the defense of military units, increase the combat preparedness of servicemen following the tense situation the country’s second largest town of Ganja, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said, reports Armenpress.

“The minister gave concrete instructions to the responsible persons to increase the combat and moral-psychological preparedness of servicemen. He also tasked to strengthen the defense of military units”, the statement says.

150-200 Azerbaijani demonstrators rallied in the town of Ganja in the evening of July 10 in support to Yunis Safarov, the man who attempted to assassinate the town’s mayor. The demonstrators represent a certain “religious group”.

Yunis Safarov opened gunfire on the Mayor of Ganja and his bodyguards about a week ago outside the City Hall. The Mayor and his entourage survived the attack and Safarov was arrested.

According to local media reports, when Ganja police intervened in the protest, a clash erupted which led to two high ranking officers – the Ganja Police Chief and the Deputy Chief of the Nizami region, being killed.

The tense situation continues in Gajna, with arrests taking place every day.

